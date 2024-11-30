3 Falcons who must dominate for pivotal win over Chargers
The Falcons need to get a win over a good Chargers team.
1. Kirk Cousins has to get back on track for Falcons to win
Kirk Cousins hasn't played his best football over the Falcons' past two games. The veteran quarterback consistently struggled to get the ball down the field, leading to two disappointing losses to the Saints and Broncos.
Cousins has to get back to his old self to beat the Chargers. He has to play efficient football, make the right decisions pre and post-snap, and not turn the ball over.
Fortunately for Cousins, he won't have to have another 500-yard game; the run game will prosper against a struggling run defense.