Blogging Dirty
FanSided

3 Falcons who must dominate for pivotal win over Chargers

The Falcons need to get a win over a good Chargers team.

By Grayson Freestone

Atlanta Falcons v Denver Broncos
Atlanta Falcons v Denver Broncos / Matthew Stockman/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
3 of 3
Next

3. Troy Andersen must make a couple of game-changing plays on defense

Troy Andersen's injuries have killed Atlanta's defense. His inability to stay on the field has pushed the run-defending Nate Landman into the starting lineup and forced Kaden Elliss to a less versatile role.

Fortunately, he has been a full participant at practice and is on track to take the field on Sunday.

Pressure is back on him to make plays like he did at home against the Saints. The Chargers will look to have a balanced attack so he has to make tackles for loss and break up passes.

We also wouldn't be opposed to seeing another pick-six. Ultimately, he has to push this defense to do just enough.

Terry Fontenot trade history. Terry Fontenot's concerning trade history. dark. Next

Home/Atlanta Falcons News