3 Falcons who must dominate for pivotal win over Chargers
The Falcons need to get a win over a good Chargers team.
3 of 3
3. Troy Andersen must make a couple of game-changing plays on defense
Troy Andersen's injuries have killed Atlanta's defense. His inability to stay on the field has pushed the run-defending Nate Landman into the starting lineup and forced Kaden Elliss to a less versatile role.
Fortunately, he has been a full participant at practice and is on track to take the field on Sunday.
Pressure is back on him to make plays like he did at home against the Saints. The Chargers will look to have a balanced attack so he has to make tackles for loss and break up passes.
We also wouldn't be opposed to seeing another pick-six. Ultimately, he has to push this defense to do just enough.