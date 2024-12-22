3 Falcons who should expect a heavier workload in Michael Penix's season debut

1. Jimmy Lake

The New York Giants have already released Daniel Jones and lack an answer at quarterback. With Saquon Barkley leaving for the Eagles this past offseason it is rookie Malik Nabers against the world. Tim Boyle was given reps under center last week against the Ravens that is how awful this New York offensive attack is.

It is on defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake to limit the worst offense he will face this season. Put consistent pressure on the quarterback and find ways to consistently give Penix chances to get reps. A lot more focus and expectations are placed on the Atlanta defense due to the quarterback change.

To be fair, the Atlanta defense has already been doing the heavy lifting against the Saints and Chargers only to see the Falcons offense unable to take advantage. Last week was more of the same with Lake's defense haunting Desmond Ridder and a bad Raiders offense. If it is possible to believe the Falcons are facing an equally awful unit this week at home. The Giants are simply ready for the season to end and to have a chance to reset the franchise. It is on the coordinator to take advantage of this and give Penix an easy road in his first start.