3 Falcons who should expect a heavier workload in Michael Penix's season debut

2. Kyle Pitts

If there was ever a time for the Atlanta Falcons offensive game plan to involve Pitts it is now. Already you've picked up next year's option for the tight-end and are expecting him to return. Fans are extremely frustrated with Pitts and taking it out on the pass catcher's comments about the quarterback change. To be clear, nothing Kyle Pitts has said or done is out of bounds when you consider the amount of quarterback turnover he has dealt with.

The frustration is misplaced due to how Pitts plays on the field over the last three years. Often unable to use his size to his advantage, motoring down on routes, and playing small. These are all obvious over the last three years and have only been building frustration for a player expected to be capable of being a number one option.

If there is any hope of Kyle's career getting back on track it is going to be chemistry with the new quarterback. Allow Penix the chance to target him early and get Pitts consistently involved in the offensive attack. Perhaps this is the change that finally works in his favor.