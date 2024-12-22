3 Falcons who should expect a heavier workload in Michael Penix's season debut

3. Tyler Allgeier

Already Bijan Robinson is carrying the offense and taking on an extremely heavy workload. You should be able to save Robinson a bit for the most difficult game left on your schedule. Atlanta's one chance of getting into the playoffs is winning out the season. The most difficult game left on the schedule is next week against the Washington Commanders.

For the Falcons to win that game Penix is going to have to be good to great and Robinson must control the clock. With this in mind, it wouldn't be the worst idea in a short week to save Robinson's legs as much as possible. This is an awful Giants team that isn't going to be able to consistently stop any capable offense.

Allow Allgeier to shoulder a heavier load and take some of the pressure of Penix and Robinson. As great as Bijan has been the Falcons shouldn't need a great game from the back to win this one. Allgeier's style matches up well against the Giants and should allow the Falcons to lessen the load on their star back just a bit. With games against the Commanders and Panthers remaining this should be the last easy win on the schedule.