3 Final frustrations with Atlanta Falcons failed 2024 season

1. Not benching Kirk Cousins sooner

Hesitating to bench a quarterback with Kirk Cousins' experience and salary is understandable. However, the Falcons waited until the season had already been fumbled away and they didn't have enough time to get Michael Penix Jr. ready for the rest of the season. Morris was defending his quarterback touting improvement when Cousins was actively throwing the ball away and missing open receivers.

If the team has started Penix early when it was clear Cousins needed to be benched the season completely flips. Even with the awful coaching and struggling defense you have a chance to steal a playoff spot. The Falcons gave themselves the worst of both quarterbacks allowing Cousins to waste the rest of the season while Penix was only given one game to be ready for an elimination game on the road against Washington.

Penix went 1-2 in his three starts with both losses being in overtime never having touched the ball. Even with the rust of not having played the rookie was impressive. Give the quarterback credit for figuring out the offense as quickly as he did and giving the team a chance. Still, it is fair to wonder what could have been.