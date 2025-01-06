3 Final frustrations with Atlanta Falcons failed 2024 season

2. An easy schedule wasted

The Atlanta Falcons were given a schedule that would have had a capable team in the playoffs. Late season games against the Raiders, Giants, and Panthers made it seem impossible the team couldn't find their way to double-digit wins. This was even more so the case when the Falcons upset the Eagles and swept Tampa Bay.

Atlanta's schedule simply needed capable coaching and average quarterback play to be hosting a first-round wildcard game. It is yet another season when the Falcons spent the final weeks of the season needing one win to find themselves back in the playoff picture. It was the same story that defined the last three seasons under Arthur Smith.

Raheem Morris seemed to be little better having zero answers when the season went wrong. What makes it worse is the fact Morris did have the power to change things with Michael Penix sitting on the bench. If Morris makes the call sooner perhaps the Falcons are able to take advantage of the schedule. The Falcons are playing in what is the worst division in the NFC by far and still can't find a way to sneak into the playoffs. Another wasted season for a franchise that cannot figure out the simple.