3 Final frustrations with Atlanta Falcons failed 2024 season

3. Offensive potential yet again wasted

The Atlanta Falcons were given great seasons from Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Darnell Mooney. Atlanta's offensive line was consistently capable and able to buy the quarterback time or create in the run game. As the season wore on Zac Robinson's run scheme was better executed and the Falcons were able to bully teams up front.

Special teams weapon Ray-Ray McCloud found surprising production as the third receiver and Tyler Allgeier continued to punish defenders. Everything about the Atlanta offense was set up to either help a veteran quarterback or guide a rookie into becoming a franchise star.

Atlanta gave themselves the option of either and mismanaged both yet again. Great seasons from London and Robinson are going overlooked based on poor coaching and the issues at quarterback. Even Atlanta's depth pieces had a great season with receiver Hodge having a game-winning catch and run against Tampa.

The defense was always going to be a work in progress with the Falcons it was the offense being counted on to carry this team and the offensive line and skill players more than held up their end giving the team a chance even as Cousins fell apart.