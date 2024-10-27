3 Final thoughts on Atlanta Falcons battle against Tampa for NFC South
By Nick Halden
1. All the pressure is on Atlanta
After both teams lost in blowout fashion this weekend a lot of expectations are being placed on the Falcons. This isn't due to the team being more impressive or Tampa's struggles but due to injuries. The Falcons are in a lose-lose situation no matter the result of the game. It is either a pat on the back for beating a division rival on short rest without their best two offensive players or a loss confirming this is the same old Atlanta Falcons team after all.
Either way, the Falcons are either going to be given heat or not given full credit if they win. Winning on the road against a capable division rival is never easy. The Bucs aren't going to roll over and have to be extremely motivated after getting exposed on Monday by the Ravens.
Baker Mayfield walks around with a chip on his shoulder and that is clear with the style he plays. The expectations are lifted and that same chip remains. This is a dangerous game for the Falcons a rare week where all the expectations and pressure are both on Atlanta. The Falcons need this game to stabilize this season and steady a frustrated fanbase.