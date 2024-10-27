3 Final thoughts on Atlanta Falcons battle against Tampa for NFC South
By Nick Halden
2. Kirk Cousins needs to protect the football
One awful week from the veteran quarterback and already we are debating Michael Penix Jr. and how soon Atlanta could make a change. Yes, Atlanta fans have been through a lot but the fanbase needs to understand Cousins is at his best when he is embraced and put in a position to win. The Falcons have given the veteran the needed weapons and for the most part, he has lived up to expectations. We are only seven weeks into the season and three times the quarterback has put the team on his back.
Any of Atlanta's starters over the last three years aren't winning the games against the Saints, Eagles, or Bucs. With all of that said, the turnovers for the veteran have to be stopped. The game was already tilting out of hand for Atlanta against Seattle and the veteran gave the final blow to Atlanta's chances.
Rolling out to his left Cousins held the ball too long and was stripped for a Seattle defensive touchdown. Another two interceptions followed and the game was beyond over. Atlanta needs Cousins to protect a leaky defense and play a clean game.