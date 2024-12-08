3 Final thoughts on Atlanta Falcons defining matchup in Minnesota
By Nick Halden
1. Kirk Cousins should be playing for his job
Whether it is injuries or age there is no excuse for what the Atlanta Falcons' veteran quarterback put on the field against the Chargers. Whether it was throwing a rainbow into the endzone up for grabs or telegraphing a throw to Drake London each interception was ugly. Turnovers happen even for the league's elite quarterbacks and are a part of the game. Still, what changed things for Cousins is how they were happening and the lack of power in the quarterback's throws.
It looked as if Cousins had lost his fastball and was fading away from contact at times. Whether this is due to an injury or age is up for debate. What isn't is the fact Cousins looked more like Desmond Ridder than he did himself last Sunday.
The Falcons cannot accept this level of play with another viable option on the bench. Cousins needs to show he can get the ball where it needs to go or the Falcons must consider making a change. It is difficult to imagine benching a quarterback you just handed a massive deal but it is where Atlanta has planted themselves. Cousins needs a win in Minnesota to steady the season and show there is still something left in the tank.