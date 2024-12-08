3 Final thoughts on Atlanta Falcons defining matchup in Minnesota
By Nick Halden
2. Will Lake's adjustments continue?
The most impressive part of the loss to the Chargers was the Atlanta defense. The Falcons lost 17-13 and only gave up nine of those points on defense. The Chargers never scored a touchdown and the Falcons were able to consistently get Justin Herbert off the field. The pressures were unique and the changes for Lake were noted.
Atlanta's defensive coordinator has taken a lot of heat for his inability to understand how his players are best used. It seemed Lake was more interested in running his scheme than putting players in the best possible position. A philosophy that shifted during the team's bye week and the results against the Chargers were telling.
It was as if a completely different unit showed up out of the bye and the impressive changes were overlooked due to Kirk's struggles. Lake deserves credit for adjusting and showing an ability to get the best out of a limited defensive roster. Can that continue against Sam Darnold and a far more creative offense in Minnesota? Outside of the quarterback debate that is the biggest story of the game and will decide if the Falcons have change at the upset.