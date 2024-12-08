3 Final thoughts on Atlanta Falcons defining matchup in Minnesota
By Nick Halden
3. A.J. Terrell vs. Justin Jefferson
A.J. Terrell has had an inconsistent career that leaves his legacy still in question. This game is a rare chance for Terrell to match up with one of the league's elite receivers. If Jefferson isn't the best in the league at his position there isn't any questioning he is in the top three. The elite ability to find open space and make the impossible catch has left Vikings fans with little question as to who the best in the league should be.
In Terrell's first season, the duo matched up as well as in their respective college careers. This is the first time they will meet as established players. While the Falcons did play the Vikings since that time injuries prevented the matchup from happening.
Jefferson can wreck a game and it should be on the shoulders of A.J. Terrell to keep that from happening. You are being paid top corner money go out and earn it against the league's best. Aside from the quarterback story, this is truly one of the most exciting aspects of the game. A chance for Atlanta's top corner to remind the league and his team why they paid top dollar this past offseason.