3 Final thoughts on Atlanta Falcons defining matchup vs. Dallas Cowboys
By Nick Halden
1. Kirk Cousins finally has the advantage of Dak Prescott
Whether it was Minnesota vs. Dallas or Dallas vs. Washington with Kirk Cousins under center the Cowboys always could claim the advantage. Cousins has often come up short against Dak and that is something that didn't go unnoticed when they both played in the NFC East. Even when Cousins made the jump to the Vikings the quarterback's head-to-head record was often noted. What wasn't talked about enough is the giant advantage that Dak always had.
Looking back at the veteran's matchups over the years what jumps out is how often Dak had the superior roster. That isn't going to be the case for the Falcons and Kirk Cousins on Sunday. For arguably the first or second time in Kirk's career the quarterback has the better weapons, offensive line, and run game.
Atlanta's defense is still a mess, but the Cowboys have been just as bad on that side of the ball. Both teams are facing a myriad of injury issues, however, Atlanta still has more of their franchise cornerstones on the field. This game is a chance for Kirk Cousins to put into question the long-standing narrative of how much better Dak Prescott is.