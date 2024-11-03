3 Final thoughts on Atlanta Falcons defining matchup vs. Dallas Cowboys
By Nick Halden
2. Atlanta's defense must show improvement to believe in this team
The defense that started the season against Pittsburgh, Philly, Kansas City, and New Orleans is a forgotten part of this team. Yes, there were still struggles rushing the quarterback, but it was an entirely different unit. Limiting Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs and creating turnovers was arguably the high point of the season. Against New Orleans, the Falcons were unable to score anything but field goals on offense and the defense created the plays needed to win.
Key stops in the game against the Eagles gave Kirk Cousins the chance for a season-defining drive to win the game. Even in the season opener against Pittsburgh, it is lost how great the Atlanta defense played with no offensive support.
In the time since then this unit has been completely run over it hasn't mattered what offense they have faced they are going to be consistently scored on. Based on the 2023 results and what we saw earlier this season the unit has a higher ceiling. They must find that standard again or their time being viewed as a serious playoff team is going to be short-lived. Beating Dallas means this defense showing improvements and being able to get off the field.