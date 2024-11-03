3 Final thoughts on Atlanta Falcons defining matchup vs. Dallas Cowboys
By Nick Halden
3. Can Jimmy Lake make the obvious adjustments?
Last week against Tampa anyone following the league closely understood what the Bucs were going to do. Throw the ball to their tight-end and attempt to run the football. Lake's unwillingness to do the simple of loading the box and forcing Baker to beat you cost the team many high-stress snaps that simply weren't needed.
This week it is again clear that the Cowboys cannot run the ball and this offense is completely on the shoulders of CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott. Load the box and force the ball out of Dak's hands quickly doubling CeeDee and forcing someone else to beat you. While this isn't Lake's typical scheme it isn't as if what the coordinator has been attempting is working well.
You must show the ability to adjust and have answers through the course of a season. What we have seen from the Atlanta DC is a stubborn belief in his system despite what the results on the field say. Make the obvious and simple adjustment and chances are Dak is going to make a mistake and help you beat them. Atlanta's DC needs a strong week or it might be time to start considering a change in play calling.