3 Final thoughts on Atlanta Falcons road matchup vs. New Orleans Saints
By Nick Halden
2. Don't allow this to be the trap it appears to be
This game feels a lot like the Seattle game earlier in the season. Atlanta is hot and leaning on their offense with every reason to believe they should win this game. The Falcons team that showed up against Seattle was sloppy and appeared to believe the Seahawks were simply going to roll over and hand them the win. This is a big spot for the Falcons to gain more control of the division and work on their playoff positioning.
They have every reason to be locked in and yet this game still feels a bit like a trap. A desperate New Orleans team that has the motivation of the rivalry as well as a new head coach. Add in the fact they have lost seven straight and there are a myriad of reasons for concern.
Atlanta's roster is far superior but that hasn't stopped either side from dropping winnable games over the history of their back-and-forth matchups. One thing you can count on when the Falcons and Saints matchup is it is going to be a close and hard-fought game. Atlanta must remember this even after two impressive wins.