3 Final thoughts on Atlanta Falcons road matchup vs. New Orleans Saints
By Nick Halden
3. Zac Robinson wants revenge
The first game against New Orleans was the last truly bad week we've seen from the Atlanta offensive coordinator. Yes, the game against Seattle was a mess but that appeared to be far more on turnovers and self-inflicted penalties. Things that were out of Robinson's control in what seemed to be a solid game plan that never had a chance to settle in. However, there is no defending Robinson's first game against the Saints.
Younghoe Koo was the only Atlanta offensive player to score. The Falcons would score touchdowns on special teams and defense. Returning a Derek Carr pick for a touchdown appears to be an Atlanta tradition.
Robinson is going to want revenge for this defense being one of the only groups to have bragging rights over Atlanta. The Atlanta OC has weathered early struggles and has been impressive after the first weeks of the season. If there was one remaining complaint it would be to ditch screens to Darnell Mooney that never seem to get positive yardage. Outside of this, there is reason for Atlanta fans to trust Robinson is going to have his offense ready for Sunday's matchup and a gameplan to claim early momentum.