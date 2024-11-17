3 Final thoughts on Atlanta Falcons tough road matchup in Denver
By Nick Halden
1. Younghoe Koo needs a stabilizing performance
The Atlanta Falcons have reason to believe they have a problem at kicker. Raheem Morris and Arthur Blank both made it clear with their postgame words and actions that they were supporting Koo. However, you cannot believe this will continue if the kicker cannot put together a strong game in Denver. You don't need career-long kicks or to make a game-winner, simply hit the layups and prove that it was simply a blip on what has been a great career.
If Koo were to struggle again you have to consider moving on. If you weren't moving into a bye week perhaps you could attempt to talk yourself into giving Koo another week based on his history. However, with the bye week serving as more time for Koo to simply sit and think about what has gone wrong a move will have to be made if the kicker isn't reliable in Denver.
For a player who looked to be on his way to surpassing franchise legend Matt Bryant, this comes as a surprise. His reliability must be proven especially as the Falcons attempt to distance themselves from Tampa and establish themselves as legitimate playoff contenders.