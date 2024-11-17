3 Final thoughts on Atlanta Falcons tough road matchup in Denver
By Nick Halden
2. Will Denver be facing a hangover from last week's debacle?
With all of Atlanta's injuries and the difficulty of traveling to Denver, the Falcons have to hope last week has a lasting hangover for the Broncos. It isn't out of the question that it falls in Atlanta's favor we have seen it already this season in a similar spot. The Chicago Bears have been unable to get off the mat after falling to the Commanders in hilarious fashion. A defender taunting the crowd only to run into the game's final play and tip the ball into the hands of a Washington receiver to lose the game.
Perhaps Denver's loss isn't quite this brutal but it is very close. Controlling the game against the perfect Chiefs and having a perfect final drive to run out the clock and set up an easy kick to win is as deflating of an ending as you could have imagined.
The Chiefs finding magic or help from the refs in a tight spot doesn't come as a surprise but it is a tough loss to bounce back from. Atlanta has to hope Sean Payton's team is still a bit focused on last week's ending and Atlanta is able to grab control early.