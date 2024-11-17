3 Final thoughts on Atlanta Falcons tough road matchup in Denver
By Nick Halden
3. How do the Falcons contain Nix?
Fully healthy this defensive line struggles to rush the passer or keep a mobile quarterback from putting together bit plays. Even against Derek Carr, Baker Mayfield, and Andy Dalton, we watched the Falcons lose track of the quarterback and non-mobile players make the defense pay.
This is the best rusher the Falcons have faced in the backfield since they took on Justin Fields and the Steelers in Week 1 of the season. Can they find a way with their myriad of injuries to bring pressure or force Nix to beat them in the pocket?
If Atlanta is unable to do this it is going to be an incredibly difficult path for Atlanta to win against a great Denver defense. It isn't out of the question completely but it would require near perfection from Kirk Cousins and a strong game from Bijan Robinson.
The pressure is on defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake to find unique ways to create sacks and force Nix to beat the Falcons from the pocket. Expect to see more of Kaden Elliss rushing the passer and giving the Broncos a different wrinkle to worry about forcing Nix to make adjustments.