3 Former Atlanta Falcons players who failed with their new team in 2024

1. Desmond Ridder

The Atlanta Falcons traded Desmond Ridder to the Arizona Cardinal in the 2024 offseason. The move made sense with Ridder needing a fresh start and the Falcons having zero reason to keep the quarterback on the roster. Ridder's fresh start would go wrong from the start with the quarterback unable to win the backup job behind Kyler Murray. Ridder was relegated to the practice squad and would spend the next few weeks in this position.

When injury left the Raiders no choice but to make a desperation move at quarterback, Ridder was given a second chance. Las Vegas gave the quarterback a chance to start, and the results were worse than expected. Every flaw Atlanta watched during Ridder's time with the Falcons was even more pronounced.

A big piece of this is likely due to the lack of reps and the fact the Raiders' roster has very little talent. Still, Ridder regressed and that is concerning when you look at just how awful things were in the 2023 season with the Falcons. It is easy to feel sorry for a quarterback who always said the right things and carried himself well. Ridder's NFL career appears to be very close to over.