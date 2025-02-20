3 Former Atlanta Falcons players who failed with their new team in 2024

3. Cordarrelle Patterson

Arthur Smith must be a truly lovable head coach off the field for so many former Falcons to have followed him to Pittsburgh. It cannot be for the offensive results which weren't there for any of the players that opted to follow Smith to the Steelers. The most shocking player to follow Smith was utility weapon Patterson. The return man had become an elite weapon for the Falcons in both the run and pass game lining up in a myriad of roles.

While this was all under Smith the final season in Atlanta was a huge step back for Patterson. He was phased out of the offense and not given the chance of seasons past. Still, this didn't stop a surprise reunion with the Steelers. Yet again Patterson took a step back and wasn't given the chance to impact the game as he had his first two seasons in Atlanta.

Whether it is age or lack of chances can be debated. Whatever the reasoning might be it is interesting to see where the veteran goes from here and whether or not the Falcons might consider a reunion to add offensive depth. For a player loved in Atlanta, it would make sense for both sides.