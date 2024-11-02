3 Former Atlanta Falcons thriving in their new landing spots
By Nick Halden
1. Dan Quinn
It is easy to root for the former Atlanta Falcons head coach as his Washington team brings back memories of his early hot start with Atlanta. The former head coach was never able to recover from the team's lost Super Bowl and was sent out the door shortly after. Quinn spent the last few seasons with the Dallas Cowboys as defensive coordinator having an impact that perhaps Dallas didn't realize was as vital as it was.
Taking over for Washington this season expectations were extremely low for a team and coach that understands Dallas and Philly were the heavy favorites. The emergence of Jayden Daniels and the great changes the team made on offense has completely changed this with Washington trailing only the Lions in the conference.
Quinn earning another shot and making the most of it is fun to see even with how things ended. Quinn's catchphrases and coaching style wore on Atlanta after a Super Bowl loss that is on the shoulders of the offensive coordinator. Quinn's defense played well against the NFL GOAT and gave the team a chance. Seeing the coach get his shot at redemption and making the most of it is great to see.