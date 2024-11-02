3 Former Atlanta Falcons thriving in their new landing spots
By Nick Halden
3. Bud Dupree
It was pointed out in the offseason the Falcons would be wise to cut Lorenzo Carter and re-sign Dupree. Instead, the team opted to keep Carter and Dupree found a new home with Jim Harbaugh's Chargers. A mistake the Falcons are continuing to regret as they search for help both rushing the passer and defending the run. Dupree isn't an elite edge rusher but he is more than capable and has a great motor.
Dupree already has 3.0 sacks this season which is half of Atlanta's combined season total. With Dupree, you're a far better team and giving Judon the support he needs on the other side. If the Chargers have any interest in selling off veteran pieces the Falcons should be attempting a reunion.
It seems unlikely with the team in the middle of the playoff race and continuing to show improvements. Give Dupree credit for picking a great landing spot and finding ways to continue to produce in his later seasons. Atlanta and Terry Fontenot fumbled here and that isn't difficult to see. Bud Dupree should still be an Atlanta Falcon and the fact he isn't speaks to a front office that has been a consistent liability in building a capable pass rush.