3 Former Falcons players who had shocking success in 2024 season

1. Mack Hollins

Two years ago, the Atlanta Falcons signed Mack Hollins to be the team's second receiver behind Drake London. Hollins was a frustration and seemed to only demand headlines for his dislike of shoes. The odd behavior continued the next season with the Bills, however, the production changed completely.

When discussing the impact, a great quarterback can have on an average or worse receiver, this is a great example. With Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke, Hollins never had a chance to have the expected impact. One season with Allen and Hollins was being talked about as a key weapon in a playoff run. This would end with the receiver making huge plays against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship. It would include a huge touchdown catch against the Chiefs to help the Bills gain early control.

Hollins was a key piece for an offense that was pieced together with forgotten and overlooked pieces. Hollins put pressure on the defense and consistently found ways to make key plays throughout the 2024 season. Still, the Falcons were wise to move on when you consider the struggles Hollins had in Atlanta and how much credit Josh Allen deserves for elevating the receiver.