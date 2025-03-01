3 Former Falcons players who had shocking success in 2024 season

2. Marcus Mariota

Marcus Mariota leaving the Atlanta Falcons when the team pivoted to Desmond Ridder makes far more sense in retrospect. Losing your starting job to Ridder is more than enough reason to need to step away and evaluate your future. Mariota would spend the following season in Philly before going to Washington to backup rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

After a rough season with the Eagles, it was as perfect a season as a backup quarterback can have. Mariota was forced into two games due to injuries to Daniels. Both were great performances and wins for a quarterback that has been much-maligned over the last five years.

Mariota was frustrating as a Falcon; however, he remains a great backup option. Two wins and making great plays in key moments this is the version of Mariota Atlanta was hoping to find as their bridge quarterback two seasons ago. The quarterback will hit free agency and unquestionably have a huge market as a reliable backup option. If the Falcons were to part ways with Cousins, it would be interesting to see if they would consider a reunion. Having the veteran as a wildcat option and as the primary backup could be a solid move for the Falcons.