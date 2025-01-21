The Atlanta Falcons welcomed back a familiar face, naming Jeff Ulbrich as their new defensive coordinator. Ulbrich previously served as the Falcons' linebackers coach during the Dan Quinn era and later as interim defensive coordinator alongside Raheem Morris in 2020 after Quinn's firing.

It’s not uncommon for players to follow their coordinators to new teams. For instance, former Falcons head coach Arthur Smith took several Atlanta players with him to Pittsburgh during the 2024 season. With the Jets having several defensive free agents entering the 2025 offseason, Atlanta could plausibly target a few familiar faces to bolster their defense.

1. Solomon Thomas - Defensive End

Buffalo Bills v New York Jets | Perry Knotts/GettyImages

2024 Stats: 26 Tackles, 15 Solo, 3.5 Sacks, 1 Forced Fumble, 1 Fumble Recovery, 4.5 Stuffs

2024 Cap Hit: $3 Million

The Falcons need to improve their pass rush, and Solomon Thomas is another former first-round pick Atlanta should consider targeting. The eighth-year defensive end has recorded 8.5 sacks over the past two seasons with the Jets (5.0 in 2023, 3.5 in 2024).

Thomas would be an excellent candidate to replace Lorenzo Carter, who is set to become a free agent this offseason. Carter had a disappointing 2024 campaign, finishing with 0 sacks and just 4 quarterback pressures—both career lows. Meanwhile, Carter’s $4.75 million cap hit in 2024 exceeded Thomas’, despite Thomas outperforming him with 19 quarterback pressures.

Both Thomas and Carter will turn 30 during the 2025 season, but Thomas’ familiarity with Jeff Ulbrich’s defensive system gives him an edge. Pursuing Thomas as a cost-effective and productive alternative to Carter should be an easy decision for Atlanta.