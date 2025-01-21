2. Isaiah Oliver - Cornerback

Atlanta Falcons v New York Giants | Mike Stobe/GettyImages

2024 Stats: 57 Total Tackles, 42 Solo, 1 Sack, 3 Pass Deflections, 2 Stuffs

2024 Cap Hit: $2.5 Million

Isaiah Oliver elicits mixed reactions from the Falcons fanbase. The 2018 second-round pick spent five years in Atlanta before joining the 49ers in 2023 and the Jets in 2024.

As a Jet, Oliver logged 576 total snaps, including special teams duties. Of those, 357 snaps (61.9%) came in the slot. Known as a reliable tackler, Oliver posted an 8.3% missed tackle rate (five missed tackles), the lowest of his career aside from his rookie season, when he had limited playing time. This marked a significant improvement from his 15.6% missed tackle rate in 2023.

Oliver could be an affordable option as a nickel corner to potentially replace Dee Alford, who struggled throughout the season. At 6'0" and 202 pounds, Oliver offers a bigger physical presence compared to Alford, who stands at 5'11" and 177 pounds.

Given Oliver's history in Atlanta under Raheem Morris and Jeff Ulbrich, a reunion in 2025 wouldn’t be surprising if the Falcons decide to bolster their secondary.