3. Javon Kinlaw - Defensive Tackle

2024 Stats: 40 Tackles, 27 Solo, 4.5 Sacks, 2 Forced Fumbles, 1 Fumble Recovery, 8 Stuffs

2024 Cap Hit: $4.4 Million

Kinlaw is coming off a career-best season with 4.5 sacks and an increased snap count with the Jets in 2024. The former first-round pick by the 49ers in 2020 could bring valuable veteran experience to Atlanta, having played in six postseason games with San Francisco—three in 2022 and three in 2023.

The fifth-year defensive tackle would be an ideal replacement for David Onyemata if Atlanta opts to move on from the costly veteran. Kinlaw will turn 28 during the 2025 season, while Onyemata will be 33. Additionally, Kinlaw offers a larger physical presence at 6’5” and 319 pounds compared to Onyemata’s 6’4” and 300 pounds, making him a potentially dominant force in Jeff Ulbrich’s 4-3 defensive scheme.

Kinlaw’s upside outweighs Onyemata’s, and pursuing him as part of their focus on Jets’ free agents in 2025 would be a smart move for Atlanta.