3 Free agents the Falcons should consider signing to help Michael Penix Jr.

It isn't a surprise that what few moves the Atlanta Falcons have made this offseason have been adding to their defense. Signing veteran pass rusher Leonard Floyd remains the team's biggest move of the offseason. Until the Falcons find a way to part ways with Kirk Cousins, this is unlikely to change. It appears the team is content to take a step back after spending heavily in free agency in the 2024 offseason.

The fate of the 2025 season at this moment completely hinges on quarterback Michael Penix Jr. With this in mind, Atlanta would be wise to make a handful of free agency moves to give Penix the best possible chance. Not top-dollar deals, but supporting pieces that could prove to be the difference in Atlanta's season.

Chris Conley-WR

Conley isn't a star receiver or going to threaten snaps for McCloud or Mooney. What the veteran receiver offers is a willing blocker who has experience at the position. Atlanta's biggest offensive weakness is a lack of depth at receiver. One injury of note, and the unit is without a reliable answers. Conley changes this, offering a reliable target and valuable depth.

David Andrews- C

How much faith do the Falcons have in Ryan Neuzil? The center stepped in when Drew Dalman went to IR after an injury suffered in the first weeks of the season. The offense was still functioning at a high level, but it was clear there was a slight downgrade from Dalman. Bringing in the veteran center, David Andrews, provides a bit more security and would be well within the Falcons' price range.

Trey Lance-QB

Lance fell out of favor in San Francisco after the surprise emergence of Brock Purdy. The quarterback has never earned a chance to start since and is unlikely to find that opportunity this offseason. For Atlanta, it is a fit based simply on the fact you're likely going into the season without Kirk Cousins on the roster. Having a quarterback with Lance's potential upside is ideal when looking at potential backup options. Lance could offer the defense a potential wrinkle as well as a short-yardage weapon. With his frame and ability, it would be a great addition to the Atlanta playbook while keeping Penix out of harm's way.