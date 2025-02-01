3 free agents with Jeff Ulbrich ties who would be perfect fit for Falcons

1.Haason Reddick

Reddick is one of the most interesting veteran free agents hitting the market this offseason. The ongoing drama between Reddick and New York helped set the tone for their early season failures. By the time Reddick returned to the field the season was already lost and Reddick's production would take a dive. Rarely has such an elite pass rusher seen his production so drastically drop in the wrong direction.

As a reminder, the issue with New York vs. Reddick was the fact the Jets traded for the pass rusher without a new deal in place. Reddick held out believing he had more leverage, and the Jets remained patient. Reddick returned and a player that would have been a prized free agent this offseason saw his value take the ultimate drop.

The veteran managed only a single sack in ten games and didn't have a consistent positive impact. However, the veteran did put together four straight seasons of double-digit sacks before landing in New York. With Arizona, Carolina, and in Philly the pass rusher showed his value and was consistently a top edge rusher. Atlanta is stuck shopping in the bargain aisle based on their current lack of cap space. A one-year prove-it deal for Reddick makes sense for both sides.