3 free agents with Jeff Ulbrich ties who would be perfect fit for Falcons

2. D.J. Reed

D.J. Reed saw his value go up under Jeff Ulbrich and former head coach Robert Saleh. The corner was the perfect pairing with Sauce Gardner and allowed the Jets to become more creative with how they went after opposing quarterbacks. Reed is far from perfect but he is a huge upgrade over anyone the Falcons have on their current roster.

You would be putting Reed in the exact same role he just proved himself in. While Gardner may be a household name, A.J. Terrell is in the same conversation and is coming off a huge season. Allowing the duo to work together would go a long way in solving Atlanta's issues in the secondary and push the defense in the right direction.

This brings us to the obvious problem with this deal, Reed is looking to get paid. The corner wants to cash in on what was a solid run with the Jets. This is understandable and deserved, the problem for Atlanta is a lack of cap space. If you open up the space to sign Reed, you're answering the rest of your roster problems in the draft and with bargain deals.