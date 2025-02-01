3 free agents with Jeff Ulbrich ties who would be perfect fit for Falcons

3. Javon Kinlaw

Whether or not this is a fit depends entirely on the futures of Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata. A piece of the fallout from signing Kirk Cousins is the team has put itself in a very tough cap spot. Trading Kirk Cousins will ease some of this if the Falcons are able to find someone desperate enough to take on the contract. Still, there are going to need to be roster cuts and deals re-worked for this team to have a chance to rebuild the defense.

Onyemata and Jarrett both were expected to be a part of the solution for the defense. While neither have been the problem you're paying both top dollar while your defensive line is getting consistently beaten at the point of attack. You cannot continue to pay both players and have this lack of production from your defense.

If the Falcons cut one or both Kinlaw is a great piece to put in your rotation. You have the coaching connection as well as the chance for the veteran to work his way into a starting role if you make a move. The fit makes sense for both sides and wouldn't be out of Atlanta's market.