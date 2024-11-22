3 Games Atlanta Falcons fans should be paying attention to during 2024 bye week
By Nick Halden
1. Baltimore Ravens vs. LA Chargers
The Chargers are Atlanta's next opponent and continue to look to be an increasingly difficult matchup. Baltimore's defense isn't close to the teams the Ravens have had over the past few seasons and that makes this game all the more interesting from Atlanta's perspective. The good news for the Falcons is this will be a Monday Night Football matchup with all eyes on the Chargers and Ravens as the week's finale.
Atlanta not only has the rest advantage of the bye week but the Chargers will have a short week to prepare for the Falcons. Still, these are two teams playing on very different levels and a big piece of that is their respective head coaches. Jim Harbaugh's magic works all the same as it did for San Francisco.
Despite being in a division ruled by the Chiefs in a brutal conference the Chargers are in great position. A defense playing far better than expected and Justin Herbert starting to show signs of taking a step forward both are reasons for the team's fanbase to be excited. For the Falcons, it is hard to know how to cheer here with a win over the Ravens perhaps setting the Chargers up for lost focus the next week.