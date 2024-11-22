3 Games Atlanta Falcons fans should be paying attention to during 2024 bye week
By Nick Halden
2. New York Giants vs. Tampa Bay Bucs
Yet again when everyone had written them off as dead here come the Tampa Bay Bucs. With an extremely easy schedule and an Atlanta team that cannot get out of their own way the division race is far from over. Tampa has a chance to grab what should be an easy win while the Falcons are playing the Vikings and Chargers each of the next two weeks. It is hard to see the Giants getting in the way of this but that is what Atlanta fans are left hoping for.
The good news here is perhaps the energy of a quarterback change sets up a surprise upset. Daniel Jones is heading to the bench and the Giants will turn to Tommy DeVito. It seems unlikely to change anything but it gives the team a better chance than Daniel Jones is right now.
With a coaching staff looking to save their jobs and a Tampa team riddled with injuries, an upset isn't off the table. If the Giants were able to pull it off the Falcons would retain a two-game lead and have a bit of breathing room after the bye.