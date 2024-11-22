3 Games Atlanta Falcons fans should be paying attention to during 2024 bye week
By Nick Halden
3. Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears
The Minnesota Vikings have cooled off since the start of the season but remain a playoff team. They will be the second team the Falcons are matched up against in Kirk Cousins' return to his former team. It appears to be another spot the Falcons are going to be forced to win in a shootout. Unable to rush the passer, Sam Darnold should have no problem waiting for one of his talented trio of targets to spring open.
What the Falcons are watching for here is how Darnold fares and whether or not the quarterback is starting to get in his own way. Both with the Jets and Panthers the quarterback would have great stretches looking to be a franchise quarterback. Only to follow these up with confusing turnovers and a complete lack of awareness.
We've seen signs of this version of Darnold returning and that could open the door for an Atlanta upset. With how the Falcons played heading into the bye week fans are looking for any reason to believe this team can win either of the next two games. Minnesota remains in the NFC North race and can't afford to overlook a confusing Chicago team.