3 Games Atlanta Falcons should be watching closely in Sunday's action
By Nick Halden
1. Chargers vs. Buccaneers
This game will go a long way in determining the importance for an Atlanta Falcons win on Monday night. As a reminder, the Bucs have a one-game lead over the Falcons but were swept by Atlanta this season. A tied record is a lead for the Falcons, meaning they simply need the Bucs to lose to Jim Harbaugh's Chargers and beat the lowly Raiders.
A scenario that is completely plausible when you look at how all four teams are currently playing. Even with Kirk Cousins consistently imploding the Falcons have more than enough talent to beat the Raiders. The question here is if the Chargers can find enough offense to beat Baker Mayfield?
The Chargers are coming off a heartbreaking loss to the Chiefs where the game-winning kick bounced off the upright and in for a win. Will it motivate them or could there be a hangover from being so close to beating the defending champs? That is the biggest question in this game from Atlanta's perspective. The Chargers at their best are more than capable of beating a Tampa team that isn't going to be able to establish the run and has a turnover prone quarterback.