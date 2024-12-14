3 Games Atlanta Falcons should be watching closely in Sunday's action
By Nick Halden
3. Carolina Panthers vs. Dallas Cowboys
The Carolina Panthers season is over and the career of Bryce Young is back into question. The quarterback appeared to be on his way out of a franchise that spent a fortune for the right to draft the franchise quarterback. Andy Dalton was put into the lineup and it seemed that this was one of the biggest blunders in franchise history.
An off-the-field injury to Dalton opened the door for Young to go back into the lineup. With low expectations and already being written off Young has re-written the story. The quarterback looks the part of a franchise player and has what is on paper a bad roster playing consistently tough.
Whether it is against the Eagles or Chiefs, never has a team been more impressive in back-to-back losses. For Atlanta, there is a chance the final week of your season is being played with a playoff spot on the line. It will be against these Carolina Panthers and the reborn Bryce Young. Seeing how they handle being favored for the first time in two years will be telling of this team's mindset. Can they handle business against a Dallas team that appears to have let go of the rope?