3 games with massive implications for the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7
The most important game, as always, is the Atlanta Falcons home matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks hope to snap their three-game skid and get back into the playoff picture. For the Dirty Birds, a win would keep them atop the NFC South and extend their undefeated record against NFC teams.
Nevertheless, fans should keep their eye on other games around the league in Week 7.
The whole country watched the Saints get stampeded by the Broncos to kick off the new NFL week and that was to the delight of Falcons fans. Let's look at other matchups that will impact the Falcons' playoff standing.
3 games that will impact the Falcons playoff seeding in Week 7
1. Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings
While this intriguing NFC North matchup won't necessarily affect the Atlanta Falcons' seeding right now, it could have an impact come January.
The funny thing about this matchup is that you can make the argument for rooting for either team. If you want that extra Wildcard fallback in case you don't win the division, then you want the Vikings to runaway with the NFC North while also beating up on the Lions, Packers, and Bears.
However, if you hope for the highest seed then you want the Lions to win, especially since the Falcons could then hand the Vikings their second loss (or more) later in the season.
Either way, this will be an entertaining game between perhaps the two most dominant teams early this season.
2. Carolina Panthers vs. Washington Commanders
This is one of those unusual scenarios where you want to root for a division rival. The Carolina Panthers are going nowhere this season and many expected the Commanders would be in the same boat.
To their credit, the Commanders have been great this season. Dan Quinn's team holds the third seed in the NFC, sitting right behind the Atlanta Falcons. Seeing their former head coach lose is in the best interest of the Dirty Birds moving forward.
3. Baltimore Ravens vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
If there is one thing we want this week it is a Falcons win and a Buccaneers loss. The two teams have identical records with the Falcons holding the tiebreaker but we would like to see a gap in records going into Week 8.
Fortunately, the chances of that are high. The Falcons are playing a Seattle team that has been reeling since their 3-0 start while the Ravens have gone the opposite direction since their 0-2 start.
The NFC South looks to be a two-team race and no one would complain if the Falcons can separate themselves going into their bye week.