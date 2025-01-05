3 Goals the Atlanta Falcons should be focused on in team's season finale

1. Protect Michael Penix Jr.

If there is one goal for the Atlanta Falcons now that they are assumably out of the playoffs it is protecting your franchise quarterback. There is a reason many playoff teams are sitting their starters in what is a meaningless game in the regular season's final games. Atlanta has a very slim chance of making the playoffs that all hinges on the arm of Spencer Rattler.

Those that have watched the Saints since Rattler has taken over understands that the season is over. Baker Mayfield and the Bucs are going to run the Saints off the field and quickly lock away their playoff spot. With this in mind, the Falcons should be scoreboard watching ready to pull the rookie quarterback as soon as the Bucs take control.

Penix has a very concerning injury history and has Kaleb McGary protecting his blindside. If the Falcons are sure they are out of the playoffs the quarterback should be benched. Playing at the same time as the Saints the rookie must at least start this game. However, the moment it is clear that Tampa is taking control Penix should be heading to the bench with Atlanta protecting their future.