3 Goals the Atlanta Falcons should be focused on in team's season finale

2. Early offensive dominance

Yes, the Falcons need to pull their quarterback when it becomes clear the playoffs are out of reach. However, the Carolina Panthers were run off the field by the Tampa offense and appear ready to get to the offseason. The Falcons should be able to put together impressive drives early against a team looking only at their draft position.

Give Penix credit for giving the Falcons a chance last week and Zac Robinson for designing a solid gameplan. Where things went sideways was a defense that couldn't get off the field in the second half of the game. Offensive coordinator Zac Robinson is coaching for his future and proving that he can be the offensive mind to help Penix become a franchise quarterback.

Even if the quarterback is benched the Falcons are going to have a chance to put together some impressive early drives. Robinson needs to show he is the right fit and can help Penix take the next step. There are many issues with coaching this season, but it has been hard to fairly evaluate the OC with so many issues at quarterback and the change. This is a great chance for Robinson to make an early statement.