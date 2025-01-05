3 Goals the Atlanta Falcons should be focused on in team's season finale

3. Continue to show improved pressure

Raheem Morris has three strong cases to be made as to why the Falcons shouldn't consider making a coaching change. The first is the fact Kirk Cousins fell off a cliff and the Falcons were easily winning the division and sitting at 6-3 with impressive wins over Tampa Bay and Philly. The second thing Morris can point to is the need to be given more time to improve the defense and for Michael Penix Jr. to become a franchise star.

Perhaps the biggest argument, however, is since Morris has had a bigger hand in the defense the pressure rates have shot through the roof. Atlanta still lacks a star pass rusher or one player that is going to get home in the game's biggest moments. What Morris has done is better mix up the way the team chooses to blitz and has found more production from edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie.

All of this said, the Falcons head coach should absolutely have his job in question based on how the season played out. Still, if you win this game and have a winning record while showing an ability to fix the biggest defensive problem it is going to be difficult for Arthur Blank to make a change.