3 Head coach fits that would be clear upgrades over Raheem Morris

1. Mike Vrabel

The Atlanta Falcons would be far from the only team to chase who should be the top target for teams in need of a head coach this offseason. Yes, Vrabel had A.J. Brown and Derrick Henry, however, the head coach still managed to beat Lamar Jackson and Tom Brady in back-to-back playoff games. Even with elite weapons the Titans consistently overachieved. Ryan Tannehill found a second life with the team and played the best ball of his career.

Vrabel was pushed out by the Titans and the team was instantly far worse. The moves they've attempted to make since the head coach left show just how badly they needed his leadership and calm presence. Put Vrabel on this year's Atlanta Falcons and you won't convince any reasonable fan the Falcons don't make the playoffs.

You have your quarterback of the future and a defense that is going to need a lot of work. Vrabel isn't perfect but is far more proven than Raheem Morris. His ability to manage playoff games and get the most out of an average roster is proven. If the Falcons consider making a change Vrabel should be the name at the very top of their list.