3 Head coach fits that would be clear upgrades over Raheem Morris

2. Brian Flores

This might not be a popular take as you consider that Raheem Morris has a very similar resume. However, what changes for Flores is the proof he could turn around a dysfunctional team in Miami. It is forgotten who set the stage for their contention over the last few seasons. It was Flores installing much of what has worked for Miami over the last few seasons.

After getting pushed out due to the quarterback issues in Miami the coach found a landing spot in Minnesota as the defensive coordinator. There have been no coordinators more impressive than Flores when you consider the talent he was given and the consistent production throughout the season.

Flores is a proven leader and more than capable of dealing with a dysfunctional organization. The Dolphins' job didn't work out as expected but there are a myriad of reasons Miami opted to make a change. If you're going to part ways with Morris you shouldn't hesitate to follow a similar path and look closely at Brian Flores. The interesting part of this potential fit is keeping OC Zac Robinson as well with the other two fits clearly bringing in their own staff around them.