3 Head coach fits that would be clear upgrades over Raheem Morris

3. Pete Carroll

A coaching legend sitting waiting for another chance to lead a franchise and it has been weirdly quiet. Do we not remember how Russell Wilson looked under Pete Carroll? What about the team's defining seasons with the Legion of Boom leading the way. The last time the Falcons looked at the Seahawks staff they hired Dan Quinn and in less than two years would be playing in a Super Bowl.

This isn't to say the Falcons have that potential right now, however, Carroll would have this current roster in the playoffs. The head coach is better at managing games against the Chargers, Saints, and Commanders. The Falcons simply needed to win one of those games to stay in control of the NFC South in the final week of the season.

Can any fan seriously argue the veteran coach doesn't find a way to get it done in at least one of those games? Carroll is a loved coach who is going to embrace the locker room and get the most out of your defensive talent. This is the type of move the Falcons need to make to help turn the franchise and allow Michael Penix Jr. a level of help and stability.