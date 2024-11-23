3 important games to watch during the Atlanta Falcons Week 12 bye
1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Giants
Sunday at 1pm ET on CBS
There is nothing the Atlanta Falcons would love to see more than seeing the Giants upset the Buccaneers.
The sad truth is that it likely won't happen, especially after all the drama the Giants have gone through this week. In just a couple of days, Daniel Jones went from being the starter to being QB4 to being a scout team safety to being released.
In steps Tommy DeVito against a Buccaneers team that clearly outmatches them. The Bucs will likely have Mike Evans back so it would take a miracle for the Falcons not to feel more heat behind them coming out of their bye.