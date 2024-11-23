3 important games to watch during the Atlanta Falcons Week 12 bye
Games to watch with the Falcons on their bye.
2. San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers
Sunday at 4:25pm ET on Fox
The NFC Wildcard picture is heating up thanks to the interesting NFC North and West divisions. The Packers and 49ers are both hoping to extend their playoff streak and it might have to come with one of the Wildcard seeds.
If the Falcons end up losing the lead in the division then these are two teams to keep an eye on. The 49ers are behind the eight ball with their losing record while the Packers keep on winning but sit at third in their division.
Even beyond the impact it could have on Atlanta's playoff hopes, this should be an interesting matchup between two teams with a long history.