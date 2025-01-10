3 Improvements the Atlanta Falcons need to see in Michael Penix Jr. this offseason

Michael Penix Jr. gave Atlanta Falcons fans a reason for hope, even with the frustrating end to their 2024 campaign. It is easy to make the argument if the Falcons had turned to the rookie quarterback far sooner the season has a far different ending. His ability to step in and create offense under pressure was as of impressive of a debut in recent memory. While the rookie went 1-2 in his first three starts the record is misleading.

Penix forced overtime in Atlanta's final two games with clutch scores only to never get a chance to touch the ball again. The rookie's 0-2 record in overtime speaks to Atlanta's defensive issues and the problems that must be fix this offseason. With that said, there are obvious issues in the quarterback's game that must worked on and improved throughout the offseason starting with the with obvious.

1. Improved chemistry

Michael Penix Jr. wasn't practicing with the first team before the Falcons almost lost to the Desmond Ridder-led Raiders. Kirk Cousins was getting all of the reps not allowing for the rookie to learn and get on the same page with the team's top targets. It is no fault of his own, but that consistently showed up on the field in each of the three starts.

Whether it was expecting a receiver to sit down or to keep running there were more than a handful of moments they weren't on the same page. Considering what Drake London accomplished with so few reps it is fun to consider what the ceiling might be in 2025. This issue is one easily fixed with a full offseason and camp being prepared to start. Penix simply needs time to work with Atlanta's receivers to be more consistently on the same page.

2. Adding the right touch

This has never been a strong part of Penix's game and is a part of the reason he was the 4th quarterback off the board. However, it is something that can be coached and improved when you have the quarterback's ability. A piece of what made Penix's debut season so impressive is also what held the quarterback from his full potential.

Not every throw needs to be a heat seeking missile, something the quarterback is yet to learn. It is the reason we saw typically sure-handed Atlanta receivers suffer drops as Atlanta made the transition. Going from a veteran who could barely get the ball to his spots to a young arm that at times puts unneeded heat on the ball.

Penix is going to have to learn how to put a bit more touch on his throws and be able to get the ball to his checkdown differently than pushing it downfield. This again is a very fixable problem that simply needs reps and time working throughout the offseason.

3. Continue to work on throws in the middle of the field

Coming out of college one of the biggest gripes about Penix was his ability to throw between the numbers. Outside the numbers there was no one better with the quarterback having a great deep ball and an absolute cannon. However, the league isn't going to allow you to be a starting quarterback and not be able to use the entire field.

Penix's first three starts are an early indication that this issue was overblown. Yes, there were problems with Penix's ball placement and being on the same page as his receivers. However, those are both issues that can be fixed with reps and coaching.

The quarterback's ability to throw over the middle was far better than expected and left few concerns. Still, it is an area the Falcons should continue to have Penix work out throughout the offseason and in camp. It remains exciting to consider just how great the quarterback could be moving into the 2025 season.