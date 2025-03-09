3 Inexpensive moves the Falcons can make to help Michael Penix Jr.

1. Let Drew Dalman walk away

At first glance, it wouldn't appear the Atlanta Falcons are helping their veteran quarterback by losing a key piece of the offense. However, it is the right decision for a franchise that has extremely limited cap space over the next two seasons. What moves can be made to open space, need to be taken advantage of to rebuild the defense.

Dalman is the team's only offensive starter not expected to return for the 2025 season. Allowing Dalman to walk away helps Penix in the fact of that it keeps open down the road. The center is a top offseason target of other franchises and should get top dollar on the market. This is money the Falcons can't afford to spend if they are serious about keeping their current offensive core together.

Kyle Pitts is in the final season of his deal and could become a surprise re-signing if his chemistry with Penix were to flourish. There isn't any question the team wants extensions with Drake London and Bijan Robinson, who both will want top dollar. The Falcons must consider what is more important for the quarterback's future, with their current offensive line, the answer to that question is keeping his weapons in place long-term.